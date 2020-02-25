JEFFERSON — Nels Wright, 83, of Jefferson, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after courageously battling Alzheimer’s Disease for nine years.
Harlowe Nels Wright was born at the family farm on Jan. 11, 1937, at Bradgate, Iowa. He graduated from Bradgate High School and Eagle Grove College.
At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard and in 1958 he enlisted in the United States Navy in its Naval Cadet Program. He earned his Navy Wings of Gold to become a Naval Aviator.
He served three tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the U.S.S. Bennington and the U.S.S. Kersarge.
After his military service Nels was employed as a commercial pilot for United Airlines for 35 years. He also farmed the family farm in Wisconsin.
Nels enjoyed his family, flying, farming, hunting and riding his favorite horse, “Sweets.”
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arlene; children, Patrick, Joel (Sharon), Eric (Melinda) and Laura (Matt); brother, Farrel; and grandchildren, Corey (Kristin), Shane (Amy), Brooke, Zachary and Shayna; and great-grandchildren, Bryson and Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Muriel Wright; sister, Diane; and brother, Paul.
A family memorial service was held in Iowa.
