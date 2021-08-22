April 14, 1941 - August 19, 2021
Palmyra, WI - Harold J. Christensen, 80, of Palmyra, WI passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Harold was born on April 14, 1941 in Palmyra, the son of Haldor and Elsie (Hooper) Christensen. He was raised in the Palmyra area and graduated from Palmyra High School. On March 26, 1966 Harold was united in marriage to Jennifer Orchard at the Palmyra United Methodist Church. The two would go on to enjoy over 55 years together and the Lord blessed Harold and Jennifer with two children, Jeffrey and Peggy. He was skilled with his hands,built many things during his life and enjoyed working hard.He built his home and farm in Palmyra and his cottage up north in Danbury. He did much of the work himself.In 1978, he and Jennifer started a printing shop, J & H Christensen Printing out of his own garage with a printing machine and collator. By 1983, the business had grown and he constructed his own free standing shop on his property. While his printing business was his primary career, he was also a farmer at heart. Harold farmed for many years on his property and loved every minute of working his land. He had many animals on the farm but loved his beef the most. He loved taking rides to check on them, count to be sure they were all in, and to check for any new ones.Harold's grandchildren showed his animals at the County fairs,and he was very proud of that.He was a businessman and farmer, but he was also a man that served others. Harold was a member of the Palmyra United Methodist Church, and served on the Palmyra Fire Department for 30 years. He also served as a member of the Freemasons, member of the Palmyra Lions Club, and served as the town assessor for many years.For leisure, Harold enjoyed water skiing in his younger years and even built his own speed boat.When up north Harold enjoyed pontooning and looking for lost golf balls, golfing, and fishing. He also enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling with his son, and the occasional gambling trip. In recent years, Harold would play Poker with a group of close friends every Wednesday and he looked forward to the conversation and comradery each week. Above all else in Harold's life was his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly and his family will deeply miss him.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Jennifer Christensen of Palmyra; his children, Jeffrey (Erin) Christensen of Palmyra, and Peggy (Bill) Lean of Palmyra; his dear grandchildren, Brenna, Callen,and Madison Christensen, and Samantha, Sydney and Sophia Lean; and a sister, Joan Graves of CA and WI. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald Christensen, and his sister, Carolyn Bargel.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Funeral Service will take place at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Palmyra United Methodist Church (122 N. 5th St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Rev. Duane Goetsch will officiate the service. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Harold will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery of Palmyra immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
