WHITEWATER — Harold Miles, 89, of Whitewater, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
He was born in LaGrange on May 15, 1930, the son of Ruben and Norma (Green) Miles.
He went to Whitewater College High. He served in the Army from 1947 to 1950.
On Sept. 9, 1950, he married Darlene Cramer.
Harold was employed at Hawthorn Mellody Dairy for 36 years. He was a member of the Whitewater Fire Department for 20 years.
Harold is survived by Darlene, his wife of 69 years. He also is survived by his son, Jerry (Linda) Miles, and daughter, Judy (Dennis) Fero, all of Whitewater. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Stacy (Charles) Wendt of Cottage Grove, Shelly (Scott) Gaffner of Palmyra and Scott (Lisa) Fero of Stoughton. He was a wonderful papa to his great-grandchildren, Hailey (Brently) Bohn, Kristina (Chet) Trimborn, Sophie Wendt, Sadie Wendt and Micayla (Kyle) Fero-Stauff. He recently was told that he would become a great-great-papa later this year. He further is survived by his brothers, Bill, Ray (Waverly), David (Joanne) and Jim (Donna); sister-in-law, Marilyn; brother-in-law, Ronald Aarstad; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Aarstad; brother, Robert, sister-in-law, Dorothy Miles; nephew, Gary Miles; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of services at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Harold’s family would like to express a special thank you to the Whitewater Fire and Rescue Squad and Davita Dialysis Center in Fort Atkinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Harold’s name be given to the Whitewater Rescue Squad.
