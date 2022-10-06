Harriet Kramer

Fort Atkinson, WI - Harriet R. Kramer, 93, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Harriet was born on February 28, 1929 in Jefferson to Yvo and Mary (Stevenson) Heger. After graduating Jefferson High School, Harriet married Merlin Reuhl and the couple established a family farm in rural Jefferson. Upon Merlin's death in (1973) farm was passed down to her son Randy. She raised her family on that farm and this she believes is one of her greatest accomplishments. Harriet married William Kramer in 1975. Once retired, from farming for Bill and Jones Dairy farm for Harriet the couple moved to Fort Atkinson and began a semi-retirement lifestyle. The Kramer's had a very large garden full of raspberries, potatoes, and squash. They were always ready to help a neighbor in need.
Her enjoyments include BINGO, yard work - especially taking care of the raspberry beds and flowers.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Harriet's faith was a very important part of her life.
Harriet is survived by her sons, Randy Reuhl, Dennis (Julie) Reuhl; grandchildren, Joanne (Kyle) Kube, Eric Reuhl; great grandson, Jackson Kube; and sister, Rosemary Bueschel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Yvo and Mary Heger; sons, Larry Reuhl, Jeffrey Reuhl; husbands, Merlin Reuhl, William Kramer; and siblings, Robert Heger, Richard Heger, Frances (Don) Meske.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will take place at 12PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Helenville at 2:30PM the day of services.
A donation can be made in Harriet's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rainbow Hospice Staff for their exceptional care for Harriet.
