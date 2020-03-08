WHITEWATER — Harriet (Neuens) Flood, a longtime resident of Whitewater, passed away on March 7, 2020.
Harriet was born in Fredonia on June 11, 1925. She was the first child of William and Loretta Neuens.
On June 16, 1951, she married James J. Flood, whom she met on St. Patrick’s Day.
Harriet was a Business Education teacher at Fort Atkinson High School, retiring in 1987. In addition to a teaching career that spanned 30 years, she spearheaded a work study program for her students in the Fort Atkinson business community and mentored 50 student teachers in a collaborative program through the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
She held a master’s in Education from UW- Whitewater in 1970 and a bachelor of science in Education from UW-Whitewater in 1947. Harriet also studied at Carroll College in Waukesha.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving in past leadership roles on the parish council, Endowment Fund and The Altar Society.
She also enjoyed association with the Emerson Club, Tri Sigma Sorority, Wisconsin Retired Educators, and was a generous contributor and volunteer for many charitable efforts.
Harriet was a seasoned traveler, avid reader, and a computer, Bridge and cooking enthusiast.
Harriet is survived by her four children, Tom Flood of Whitewater, Barbara Golemgeske of Madison, Mary (Ralph) Haggerty of Dublin, Ohio, and Tim (Nancy) Flood of Milwaukee. She further is survived by four grandchildren, Chris Flood, Patrick Flood, Erin (Kyle) Quada and Bridget Haggerty; and two great-granddaughters, Eleanor Lane and Emerson Louise Quada; her sister, Marion Walbrun; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; her sister, Phyllis Neuens Schmitt; her son-in-law, Michael Golemgeske; her daughter-in-law, Diane Flood; her brothers-in-law, Gerald Walbrun, Jake Schmitt, Robert Flood, Neil Flood, Gerald Flood and Robert Winnie; and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Flood and Mary Jane Winnie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 Main St., Whitewater.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow.
She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, educator, mentor and friend. We will be forever grateful for love shared and lessons learned.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
