Hazel C. Congdon, 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Sylvan Crossing in Jefferson.
Hazel was born on Nov. 23, 1939, in Whitewater, the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle (Gurlof) Koch.
She was baptized in the Catholic church and her faith stayed with her throughout her life.
Hazel married David Congdon on May 8, 1965, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Whitewater. The Lord blessed David and Hazel’s marriage with two children, Gary and Mary. Hazel and David would go on to enjoy 27 years of marriage together until his death in 1992.
Hazel was a foundry worker for the majority of her working career.
For leisure, Hazel loved to play cards as well as Bingo, and also enjoyed cooking and gardening. She had a straightforward and honest personality. She was frank and told it like it was.
Hazel was a good mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and her family will miss her dearly.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Mary (Tom) McCrary; her son, Gary Congdon; her grandchildren, Ashley Congdon and David (Beth) McCrary; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, John, Paisley, Alice and Olivia; and her siblings-in law, Romalle Koch, Richard Congdon and Catherine MacKenzie.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings.
Hazel will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra during a private family service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
