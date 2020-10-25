Hazel L Rutledge

December 28, 1925 - October 21, 2020
Jefferson, WI - HAZEL LaVERNE RUTLEDGE age 94 of Jefferson passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Fort Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 28, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Francis and Hazel (Eklund) Anderson. Hazel married Charles Rutledge on October 9, 1948 in Chicago; he preceded her in death on September 23, 1990.
After graduating from high school in Chicago, Hazel was first employed by Worster & Sanger, where she met her future husband. She later worked as a secretary for the Employers Insurance of Wausau and retired from there in 1985. She enjoyed reading and she was a meticulous housekeeper and homemaker.
She is survived by her family, sons James (Margaret) Rutledge of Costa Mesa, CA,
David (Jan) Rutledge of Jefferson, grandchildren, Lindsay Rutledge, Daniel Rutledge, Andrew Rutledge, Marion Rutledge. Half-sisters Linda (Jerry) Wagner of Wheaton, IL, Pamela Anderson of Somonauk, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, Aunt Alfhild King, Uncle Dud King and cousin Byron King.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Private family services and burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran church in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in her memory.
