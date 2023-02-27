Hazel M. (Krause) Mueller

January 19, 1934 - February 23, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Hazel M. Mueller, 89, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brook Gardens Place in Lake Mills surrounded by family. Hazel was a grand lady and truly one of a kind. She always found a way to have a good time even while working multiple jobs and raising a family full of boys. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.