Whitewater, WI - Helen Church, 90, passed away October 25, at Fort Atkinson Hospital. She was born on July 1, 1932 in Janesville.
Helen was the High School Sweetheart of William Church. They married June 30, 1951. Their admiration for each other filled the 71 years they were married. From their humble home in Janesville to their hand-built house on Whitewater Lake. Helen and Bill worked side by side in everything, working hard and raising their children. Until retirement, Helen was most often at Church's Hardware Hank in Fort Atkinson.
Helen is survived by husband William "Bill"; children, Robert (Nancy) Church of Fort Atkinson, Linda (Alan) Detwiler of Jefferson, Susan Rothberger of Luck, WI, Debra (Terry) Dorn of Marion, OH, Carol (Mark) Nielsen of Mundelein, IL, and Allen (Kari) Church of Milwaukee and Sister, Mary Overton of Janesville. She is also survived by, nieces and nephews, many grandchildren, great grand- children and great-great grandchildren. But everyone was GREAT to Helen. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
