Helen J. Miller died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 99.
She was born June 13, 1921, in rural Jefferson, to Henry and Mabel Viesselman, and grew up on her family’s farm.
She married Daniel Miller in December 1941. They lived in Fort Atkinson for over 70 years. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Helen enjoyed her family, especially her grandsons and great-granddaughters. They were the light of her life.
Besides her family, Helen’s focus in life was serving her God, Jehovah. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1948. She spent countless hours studying the Bible, attending congregation meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and sharing in the door-to-door ministry. She loved helping people learn about the Bible. The congregation was her “second family.”
She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Dennis) Verhalen of Fort Atkinson; grandsons, Paul (Carol) Verhalen of Fort Atkinson and Andrew (Jennifer) Verhalen of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and great-granddaughters, Emily and Jenna Verhalen of Fort Atkinson. She also is survived by her niece, Mary Ann Kruse of Colorado; and two nephews, Francis Kruse of Colorado and David (Julie) Wagner of Florida.
She also was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and brothers-in-law.
Private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service via video conference, given by Andrew Verhalen, will take place on Aug. 15.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.