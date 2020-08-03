Helen Miller
Buy Now

Helen J. Miller died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the age of 99.

She was born June 13, 1921, in rural Jefferson, to Henry and Mabel Viesselman, and grew up on her family’s farm.

She married Daniel Miller in December 1941. They lived in Fort Atkinson for over 70 years. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Helen enjoyed her family, especially her grandsons and great-granddaughters. They were the light of her life.

Besides her family, Helen’s focus in life was serving her God, Jehovah. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1948. She spent countless hours studying the Bible, attending congregation meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and sharing in the door-to-door ministry. She loved helping people learn about the Bible. The congregation was her “second family.”

She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Dennis) Verhalen of Fort Atkinson; grandsons, Paul (Carol) Verhalen of Fort Atkinson and Andrew (Jennifer) Verhalen of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and great-granddaughters, Emily and Jenna Verhalen of Fort Atkinson. She also is survived by her niece, Mary Ann Kruse of Colorado; and two nephews, Francis Kruse of Colorado and David (Julie) Wagner of Florida.

She also was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and brothers-in-law.

Private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service via video conference, given by Andrew Verhalen, will take place on Aug. 15.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments