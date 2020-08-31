JANESVILLE — Helen M. Cooper, 95, formerly of Milton and Janesville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Janesville.
She was born in Fort Atkinson on June 30, 1925.
Helen married her husband, Alan Cooper, on Jan. 13, 1945, in Fort Atkinson.
She was a longtime member of North Lima Presbyterian Church and a Loyal Worker, and 4-H leader. She volunteered at the voting polls, was a member of the local euchre card club and enjoyed many other card games. She also played bingo, Yahtzee and other dice games.
Helen worked hard on the farm raising livestock, milking cows and doing chores. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, making afghans, doing puzzles and word books.
Helen was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always was there to help a friend, relative and neighbor when they needed it. She loved spending time with her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Mary) Cooper of Asheboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Kisha (Jason) Dunker of Wilmington, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Peyton; son, Robert (Linda) Cooper of Janesville; grandson, Derek (Barb) Cooper; two great-granddaughters, Kenna and Brooke of Janesville; granddaughter, Renee (Jake) Moen; two great-granddaughters, Tenley and Sierra of Janesville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; parents, John and Alice Messmer; brothers and sisters, Ed (Elizabeth) Messmer, Harry Messmer, Ruth (Claude) Gunsolus and John (Henrietta) Hundley.
The family extends a special “Thank You” to the staff at Agrace Hospice and Rock Haven Nursing Home for the care they gave to Helen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, from noon to 2 p.m. Following Rock County Phase 2 capacity restrictions in place for the visitation, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are required.
A private family service will be follow. Burial will be at Milton Junction Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
