JEFFERSON — Helen R. Seifert, 93, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Helen Ruth Serns was born on Jan. 17, 1926, in Watertown, the daughter of Ernest and Ella (Peters) Serns.
On Sept. 14, 1946, Helen married Earl C. Seifert. The couple had two sons and enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his death in 1999.
Helen belonged to St. John’s. Evangelical Lutheran Church all her life, and was baptized and confirmed there. She belonged to the Ladies Aid where she served many years on the Sunshine Committee, the Peanut Committee and as a nanny for the Grace Notes.
She also was a long-time and active volunteer with Tomorrow’s Hope.
Helen’s faith, family, church and friends were of utmost importance to her and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Lisa Smetana) Seifert of Pelican Lake and John (Debra) Seifert of Jefferson; grandchildren, Kerry (Andrew) Osmond, Luke (Melissa) Seifert, Amanda (Luke McGowen) Seifert and Kyle Keiser; great-grandson, Gabriel Seifert. She also is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Kathryn Wagner, brothers Robert and Charles Serns, and sister-in-law Mary Serns.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Sylvan Crossing for the loving care provided.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Joshua Martin presiding.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place, following the service, at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery of Jefferson.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
