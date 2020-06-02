WATERTOWN — Herbert F. Meschke, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Herbert Frank Meschke was born on March 17, 1927, in the Town of Milford, the son of Emil and Anna (Engel) Meschke. He attended Alder Grove School.
On June 7, 1952, Herbert married Betty Jane Griep of Watertown. They farmed the Meschke Homestead until 1959.
He then was employed at Lindberg’s Hevi-Duti for 33 years, retiring from there in 1992. The couple also farmed in the Town of Lebanon.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Betty of Watertown; three sons, Rodney Meschke and Ralph (Kimberly) Meschke, both of Watertown, and Richard (Kim) Meschke of Lake Mills; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Candice, Sean, Matthew and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Hunter and Connor. He was the last member of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Edwin, Harvey and Alvin Meschke; and three sisters, Irma Klokow, Edna Klokow and Ella Neitzel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.