Jefferson, WI - Herbert James Beckstrom, age 85, passed away at Elmbrook Hospital on November 26, 2022.
Herbert was born in Superior, WI December 3, 1936. From early on, Herb loved nature and being outside. This love of nature eventually led him to buy a homestead parcel on Cushman Road in Jefferson County, renaming it Rosewood Farm. Herb called this homestead house, surrounding outbuildings, and beautiful land home for 4 decades. Herb's upbringing also included learning carpentry from his grandfather and father. Throughout the years, Herb worked on many home projects for himself and his family including building a vacation house for his parents. Herb was also very patriotic. He joined the Civil Air Patrol as a teenager, and at 17, Herb joined the United States Air Force, serving as a medic with an Evacuation Squadron. Although Herb encountered many challenges throughout his life, he always looked to the future and had plans in his head to carry him through. He was a fighter 'til the end. Herbert will be greatly missed.
Herb is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his children, Bradley Beckstrom and Kristin Petermann; grandchildren, Jackson and Jillian Petermann; great-grandchild, Colton Petermann; sister, Joan Childs.
Herb is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Emma (nee Sharpe) Beckstrom; and brother, Ronald Beckstrom.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (New Location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 5366) from 4:00pm-6:00pm. A service will follow with Pastor Wes Werner presiding.
