Herbert Scheminski, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Herbert was born on March 8, 1936, in Germany, to Leo and Maria Scheminski.
He left the former East Germany in 1958 and made his living in West Germany.
Herbert married Martha Rieger on June 15, 1959, and the two decided to leave Germany altogether. So, they went to Toronto, Canada. Work and a place to stay were found by the immigration services.
Herbert, with a farming background, now worked in chocolates and candies. The couple left Canada in 1961 for the U.S.A.
Martha’s sister, Gertrude Garvert, made an offer to them to stay awhile with her family, so they stayed four months with them. Herbert found work in Cambridge by Melsters, so they moved to Cambridge.
In 1963, they moved back to Fort Atkinson because Herbert started working for Jamesway Butler. After five years, in 1967, Herbert started working for Jones Dairy Farm. He stayed there until he retired, after 31 years.
Herbert loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Herbert moved to Westfield in 1999 and enjoyed mother nature.
He is survived by his sister, Waltraud Kirstein; brother, H. Jurgen Scheminksi; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Maria Scheminski; wife, Martha Scheminkski; and brothers, Bernhard and Adolf Scheminski of Germany.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at noon, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place following services at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson or Sienna Crest of Fort Atkinson.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family with arrangements.
