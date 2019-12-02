WHITEWATER — Herminia R. Vasquez, of Whitewater, passed peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Herminia, or Minnie as many people called her, was born in Laredo, Texas on July 19, 1936, to migrant farmers Abraham and Elvita Rossell.
She married her husband, Eutimio Vasquez, in 1958, and in 1959 they moved from Texas to Whitewater to build a new life in Wisconsin.
At first, Herminia was a stay-at-home mother, then worked at the Whitewater Foundry until eventually she found a permanent position as a checker/cashier at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater food service where she retired after 30 years of dedicated service in 2012. Herminia loved her job at the university, especially the students who greeted her every day! She touched many students’ lives as she was the first face they would see in the morning prior to getting their breakfast.
Always quick with a sweet smile and some funny comment, she was voted “favorite employee” many, many years in a row, not only from the company for which she worked, but campus wide! She always was very proud of that achievement.
At the beginning of her retirement, she missed her job immensely but eventually settled in to be happy at home with her husband, either planning trips with her sister around the United States or going shopping or to the casino on a whim.
Minnie took pride in being an amazing cook, she loved plants and to landscape her yard, but also took time on the weekends to watch her favorite sports teams: the Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers as well as a good boxing match.
Herminia was a very strong, funny and hardworking woman. She and her husband took great pride in being one of the first Latino Whitewater residents to build their very own home on the corner of East North and Newcomb streets where they lived for more than 35 years.
Herminia was a completely selfless wife, mother and grandmother. She loved babysitting her grandkids and loved dogs. She lived her life to make her entire family happy at all times. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to get a good education and to work hard.
Her wisdom and her ability to make us all laugh will be forever missed!
She is survived by her siblings: brother, Jesus (Maria Guadalupe) Rossell, Juana (Avelino) Rodriguez, Eustulio (Eva) Rossell, Maria (Juan) Ramos and Gloria (Donato) Rios; her children, Jose (Elizabeth) Vasquez, Yolanda (Daniel) Hollenbeck, Arturo (Lina) Vasquez and Gloria (Michael) Vasquez-Leemkuil; grandchildren, Vanessa and Alessandra Hollenbeck, Gabriela, Sebastian and Gianna Vasquez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eutimio Santos Vasquez; and her mother and father, Abraham and Elvita Rossell as well as five half-siblings.
We would like to give an immense thank you to Agrace Hospice from Janesville as well as Saran Bathchuulun, John Hethorn, their daughters Kima and Oka, caretakers Urna, Sunn, and Nimka, and all the other wonderful, kind, sincere caregivers who made it possible for both our parents to live out the last days of their lives together with dignity and respect! We will be forever grateful for the care and kindness you bestowed upon our parents and our family.
Visitation will be at the St. Patrick’s Church in Whitewater at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, with the funeral service following at noon.
Following the funeral service, Herminia will be laid to rest, alongside her husband, at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.