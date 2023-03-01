Jefferson, WI - HOWARD A. HACHTEL age 77 of Jefferson passed away on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 11, 1945, in Fort Atkinson to Frank and Ruth (Abrahamson) Hachtel.
He married Linda Stull on July 25, 1970, she preceded him in death on December 4, 2012.
Howard and his wife farmed in the Jefferson area for many years. He then worked at the Long Sod Farm and Voltz Implement. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, and gardening.
He will be missed by his family children, Debra (Tony) Zick of Jefferson, Gregory Hachtel of Jefferson, Tami (Ronald) Gjertson of Cambridge, Heidi (Gary) Chesmore of Jefferson. His 9 grandchildren Nate Zick, Amanda (Travis Lee) Zick, Cameron Hachtel. Kaity Gjertson, Jon Gjertson, Samantha Gjertson, Timothy Fullerton, Christian Chesmore, Brandon Chesmore and his great granddaughter Ashlee Adams.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, his grandchildren, Jacob Zick, Stephanie Gjertson, Nicholas Hachtel, Zachary Chesmore and his faithful companion for many years Sadie.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 3, 2023, at the Schneider-Michaelis funeral home in Jefferson, visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00-11:00, with burial to follow in the Hebron cemetery.
