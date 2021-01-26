Howard Dean "Steve" Stevens

June 6, 1936 - January 4, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Howard 'Steve' Dean Stevens, 84 of Fort Atkinson passed away on January 4, 2021 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Steve was born in the Town of Oakland, Wisconsin on June 6, 1936 to Viola (Lipke) and Howard M. Stevens.
Steve grew up as an orphan after his mother passed due to complication when his brother, Lloyd was born, and his father passed away while in the military. He was raised by his Uncle Ed and Aunt Peggy Lipke.
After graduating from Jefferson High School, Steve joined the Navy Seabees, U.S. Naval Construction Force, from 1955 to 1964. He was stationed in Port-au-Prince Haiti, Antarctica, and Vietnam. After his naval service, he was employed as an over-the-road truck driver for Pirkle, Peck Meat and JK Hackl Transportation, to name a few. He also owned the Mile Away Motel in Fort Atkinson 1983 to 1994. Upon retiring, he spent time traveling in his RV or truck and camper. Recently, he split his time between living in Wisconsin and South Carolina.
Steve's family recalls many good times and fun memories over the years. He enjoyed listening to music and had accumulated an impressive vinyl album collection that included his favorite artists from many decades. Being a true Wisconsinite, Steve enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers play on Sundays and was also was a fan of Nascar racing.
Steve was married from 1957 to 1986 to Dorrene Sterling Stevens and to Mary Jane Stevens from 1986 to 2013. He is survived by both previous spouses and his children, Mike Stevens of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, Peggy (Glen) Pischer of Anchorage, Alaska and Brenda Stevens of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Steve is further survived by his grandchildren, Carmen Pischer Miljevich and Ashlee (Matthew) Jendrusina, great grandchildren Abigail, Brady, Tucker and Trevor. He also had 5 step sons, Mike (Elizabeth) White, David (Susan) White, Randy (Honey) White, Jeff White and Lester (Janna) White, and 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Steve is proceeded in death by, Viola and Howard M. Stevens, Ed and Peggy Lipke, Lloyd Stevens, and infant son Bobby Ray Stevens.
Steve will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson later this spring, along with a celebration of life.
The family would like to thank Heritage Funeral Home of Simpsonville, SC for assisting the family.
