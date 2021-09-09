Sullivan, WI - Howard F. Webb, 92, of Sullivan, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Howard Franklin Webb was born on December 8, 1928 on the family farm in Sullivan, the son of Arthur and Viola (nee Freelove) Webb. On September 21, 1951, he was united in marriage to Dolores Weiler at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc. He dairy farmed all his life. He also worked for the Town of Concord and at Fisher-Barton in Watertown. Howard served on the ASCS Committee in Jefferson County for many years and was the former Town Chairman of Concord. He was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome. He enjoyed racoon hunting with his dogs and listening to them howl as well as fishing.
Howard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores Webb of Sullivan; son, Kenneth (Beth) Webb of Arizona; son-in-law, Roy Zimmerman of Sullivan; and daughter-in-law, Sandi Webb of Milwaukee. He was also blessed with and is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack Webb; daughter, Barbara Zimmerman; granddaughter, Heather Lynn Zimmerman; and great-granddaughter, Adeline Webb.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome with Rev. Michael Mannisto officiating. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery in the Town of Concord. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
