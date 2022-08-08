Hugh E. McMahon
Portage, WI - Fort Atkinson, WI - Hugh Emmett McMahon, 77, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Hugh was born on December 30, 1944, to Emmett and Anna McMahon in Portage, WI. He grew up in New Lisbon, WI, and received a B.S. in biology and history from UW-Stevens Point, where he met his wife. They were married in Freeport, IL, on December 20, 1969.

