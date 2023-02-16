Palmyra, WI - Ida M. Kahn, 97, of Palmyra, WI left her earthly home for Heaven on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Our House Senior Living in Whitewater, WI.
Ida was born on October 12, 1925 in Antigo, WI the daughter of Herman and Elsie (Simmons) Rueger. Ida was blessed with five sons, Eugene, Ronald, Preston, LeRoy, and Gary. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, LeRoy Kahn in May of 1954 at the Eagle United Methodist Church in Eagle, WI. LeRoy and Ida would go on to enjoy 17 years of marriage together until LeRoy's untimely passing in 1971. Ida was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra and her faith was important to her. She was the oldest member of her church. She worked as a Nurses Aid at Fairhaven Senior Living for quite a few years. Ida was loved by her patients and she enjoyed her work very much. Ida had a kind and sociable personality. She was able to do quite a bit of traveling with her friends during her retirement years and she made many fond memories in many different places. She also enjoyed the simpler things like doing her word search, taking good care of her lawn and garden, and just being outside in God's creation. Above all else in Ida's life was her love for her family. She was a proud wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma and she will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her sons, Eugene (Patricia) Robinson of Jefferson, WI, Preston (Carol) Kahn of Elmhurst, IL, and Gary Kahn of Palmyra, WI; her grandchildren, Traci (Mike) de Groot of Fort Atkinson, WI, Robin Aldrich of Milton, WI, Larry (Carla) Morris-Robinson, Ross Robinson of Panama City Beach, FL, Chad (Lisa) Kahn of Delavan, WI, Trisha Martin of Janesville, WI, Cameron Kahn of Fon du Lac, WI, and Dustin Kahn of Palmyra, WI; her great-grandchildren, Michaela, Jacob, Lucas, Leah, Easton, and Shantae; and her siblings, Gertie Fitch of LaCrosse, WI, and Sharon Sinkler of Antigo, WI, her sisters-in-law Nancy Rueger of Antigo, WI, Marilyn Rueger of Oshkosh, WI, and Mary Lou Rueger of Neenah, WI. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, her husband LeRoy, her two sons, Ronald and LeRoy, her grandchild Ryan, her great-grandchild, Cheyanne, and her brothers Willie, Harold, Herman, Lenny, a sister Mary.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ida's close friends Barb Houk, Diane Gruling, and Meggan Hudson for their love and care. The family would also like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care and Our House Senior Living for the wonderful care they provided Ida.
Memorials in Ida's honor may be made to Our House Senior Living or Rainbow Hospice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Palmyra, WI. The Rev. Steven M. D. Blyth will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 12 Noon until the time of service at the church. Ida will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
