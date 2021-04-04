Ina Muriel (Plue) Wentworth

March 28, 2021
Kearns, UT - Ina Muriel Plue was born Oct. 30, 1938 in Sumner, WI. to Albert and Phyllis Plue. A self-described "farm" girl, she attended Lake View School, a one-room grade school and then went on to graduate from Ft. Atkinson H.S. in 1956. Ina joined the WAC and served 2 years before moving to Utah and beginning a 40 year career at Sperry/Unisys/L3. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Hershel, his wife Dorothy, her first husband J. Keysaw and second husband Lowell Wentworth.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy and husband, Cory Phillips of West Valley City, Utah, as well as her son Earl and wife Tammy Keysaw of Riverton, Wyoming.
Her grandchildren are 9 in number and include, Jillian, Alex and his wife Jessica, Zachary and Jaxon Phillips. Tashina and her husband Uhriaha Aguilar, Shanna Keysaw, Chelsea and her husband Miles Kearl, Trevor and Kaden Keysaw.
Ina's great-grandchildren total 7 and are as follows: Akacia, Ashayla and Xaiden Aguilar; Adalynn and Bex Keysaw; Ethan and Gavin Phillips.
We greatly wished for more happy years with her, but it was not to be. Ina passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on March 28, 2021.
Great-gram was so very grateful that she got the chance to help raise Ethan and Gavin every day from 5 months to 4 years old. She smiled the most when she was with Ethan and Gavin. We are so grateful that one of her last moments was spent with her boys.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, UT. Followed immediately by an informal gathering at The Rose Shop located in the greenhouse. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Ina has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.