Inez Mae Hoeye

April 13, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Inez Mae (Radloff) Hoeye, 89, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
She was born to Herman and Adela (Doll) Radloff on January 4, 1932. On July 2, 1968, Inez married the love of her life, Eugene Lyle Hoeye in Westminister, Colorado.
Inez spent many years as a credit manager for Sears and Robuck until they closed and then she worked for Highsmith Co. until retirement.
She spent time as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Food Pantry. She also enjoyed traveling for much of her life.
Inez is survived by her husband; children Carol Clavey, Fort Atkinson, Raymond Schultz, Madison, Connie Mueck, Elkhorn, Debra Schultz, Fort Atkinson, and Tracy (Dawn) Hoeye, Marshfield. Grand-children; Matthew (Amy) Kramer, Jefferson, Joshua (Angela) Schultz, Lake Mills, Michelle (Paul) Ebben, Oconto, Justin (LeeAnn) Manke, Ripon, Jason Mueck, Illinois, Kasie Sladek, Elkhorn, Jessica (Josh) Krueger, Delavan, April (Mike) Mojzis, Marshfield, Lisa Drickell, Vesper, Ryan (Rachel) Hoeye, Colorado, Jason Kuban, Brookfield, John Kuban, Elkhorn, Renee (Kevin Mueller) Kuban, Colorado; many great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and children; son Ron Schultz, and daughters Louise Kuban and Linda Herrmann.
Services for Inez will take place at 11AM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. A visitation will take place from 9AM until the time of services. A burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
