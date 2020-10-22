November 10, 1926 - September 25, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ione Ruth (Hein) Larson (Affectionately called Troublemaker), 93 of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully Friday September 25, 2020 at Wellington Meadows Fort Atkinson. Ione was born on November 10, 1926 at Home in Milford, WI to Ben and Clara Hein.
Ione began school in Milford and graduated from Lake Mills High School as did all of her 13 siblings.
Ione married her "sweetheart", Wally (Herman W) Larson of Fort Atkinson on May 1, 1948. They had a daughter and two sons that were very much loved. As the family grew they spent their free time camping and joined the Blackhawk Campers for many years prior to retirement.
They retired in 1980 and moved to Ocean Breeze Park, Jensen Beach, Florida in 1980 and spent winters there but came back to Wisconsin to spend their summers with family and friends. They returned to Fort Atkinson as full time residents in May of 2013.
Ione very much loved her knitting and crocheting. She made many many afghans, mittens and sweaters for her family and friends. Bingo was her recreational love and she won many many games. She was known for her Swedish meatballs and Swedish pancakes. Ione loved to dance especially polkas. Ione loved bowling and was an active member of the Star School Mothers Club.
She is survived by daughter Mary Anne (Larry) Peter of Lake Mills, daughter in-law Joanne Larson of Fort Atkinson, grandson's Robert (Christine) Peter of Lake Mills, Scott Peter of Watertown, Adam Larson of Fort Atkinson, and grand-daughter Anna (Kevin) Dresdow of Fort Atkinson her great grandchildren: Olivia Peter, Nathan and Jason Peter, Justin and Cassidy Larson, Alexandrea, Madelyn, and Jack Calloway and great great grandson Quinn, step great grandchildren Nick (Jordan) Dresdow, Katilyn Dresdow and Ben Dresdow and step great great grandson Arthur.
Ione is also survived by her siblings: Mary Marshall, Fort Atkinson, Don Hein, Lake Mills, Pearl Christensen, New Richmond, Jane (Jerry) Moldenhauer, Watertown, Jean (Don) Zimmerman, Watertown, Faye Dolan, Watertown, Donna (Dick) Powell Edina, MN and many many many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Wally (in 2015), sons Larry L. Larson and Gary L. Larson, (in 2014) and her parents and siblings: Jim Hein, Elaine Hein, Kelly (Carroll) Hein, Phil Hein, Marv Hein and Joyce Schuld.
The Larson family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and Wellington Meadows for all of their loving support during her final days.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family. Any expression of condolences can be made to the Legion in Lake Mills.
Due to 2020 a memorial celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
