February 3, 2022 - September 1, 2022
Jefferson, WI - Irene J. Gentz, 90 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
Irene was born on February 3, 1932, in Trenton, WI, the daughter of Herman and Emma (Hildebrandt) Klawitter. She is a graduate of Horicon High school and on July 25, 1953, she married Bernhard "Bernie" Gentz at Zion Lutheran Church of Burnett. The couple had 3 daughters and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his death in 2013. Irene worked as a grocery clerk and bookkeeper at the former Red Owl Grocery Store and Piggly Wiggly both of Jefferson. She was a long time and committed member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson and volunteered there as well as at Twice as Nice. She enjoyed traveling and she and Bernie spent a number of years wintering in Florida. She enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center and was an avid "Hand and Foot" player and puzzle worker. She was a talented and able gardener and maintained her own home after her husband passed away. She was an avid reader and was in the middle of the most recent John Grisham book at the time of her passing. Irene was a loving, honest and meticulous lady who was a talented dessert maker. She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was healthy until the week before her death and her family will miss her deeply.
She is survived by: her daughters Diane (Ryan) Scheel of Lake Mills, Dorene (Frank) Gitter of Mt. Calvary, and Denise (Chris) Hrubes of Madison; 9 grandchildren Carrie (Joel) Theder, Sherrie (Scott) Finn, Kimberly (Mark) Braun, Cole Scheel, Chase Scheel, Cynthia Gitter, Lana (Jonathan) Holmes, Aubrey (Jacob) Huber, and Aaron Hrubes; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother Hilbert Klawitter of Beaver Dam. Irene is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Ethel Lauth and Ruth Drews, and brothers Marvin, Melvin, Roger, and Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Irene's honor to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Joshua Martin presiding. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Irene will be laid to rest at Rock River Cemetery following the service.
