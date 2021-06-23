Isaac E. Kim

December 16, 1933 - August 15, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Isaac Euisuck Kim was born on Shim-Ahn Island, Republic of Korea, on December 16, 1933. He married Young Ja Han in 1960 and raised three children: Peter, Elizabeth, and Sung-In. A devoted husband and father, he had a special bond with Sung-In. After immigrating to the U.S. in the mid-1960s, he earned a Master of Divinity degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky in 1968. Motivated by a heart for Christian ministry, he founded a non-denominational Korean church in Madison, Wisconsin in the early 1970s. He served this church, known today as the Korean Presbyterian Church of Madison, for three years. In the mid-1970s, he founded the Korean Resurrection Free Methodist Church in Evanston, Illinois. He served as the pastor of this church for about twenty years. In his retirement, he authored dozens of articles for Korean Christian journals and published two books chronicling his faith journey. Isaac passed away on August 15, 2020.
The memorial service, postponed due to the pandemic, will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11AM, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Watertown, WI. It will be a joint memorial service honoring Isaac and his beloved son, Sung-In.
