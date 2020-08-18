Isaac E. Kim, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The cause of death was cancer.
Isaac lived in the Chicago area for over 30 years, including 27 years in Skokie, Ill. In his later years, he also resided in Highland, Ill., and Fort Atkinson.
Isaac was born on Shim-Ahn Island, a small southern island in the Republic of Korea, on Dec. 16, 1933, to Jung-soon Kim and Mong-la Kim. Like many Koreans of his generation, Isaac endured many hardships in his youth, including growing up under Japanese colonial rule, surviving the deprivations of World War II and the Korean War, and losing his father when he only was 15.
Despite these challenges, owing to the support of his mother and his indefatigable work ethic, he graduated from Mokpo High School in 1953 and Seoul Theological Seminary in 1958.
Motivated by a genuine heart for Christian ministry, he arrived in the United States in 1964 and enrolled at Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, Ky. He earned his Master of Divinity degree from Asbury in 1968. Subsequently, he founded two churches: the Korean Presbyterian Church in Madison in the early 1970s and the Korean Resurrection Free Methodist Church in Evanston, Ill., in the mid-1970s. He served the latter church for about 25 years.
In 2018, he was proud to be invited back to Asbury to celebrate his 50th anniversary as an alum. Also in 2018, he undertook a month-long spiritual sojourn in Korea, where he was invited to preach at several churches near his hometown.
Isaac married his wife, Young Ja (Han), in 1960. They raised three children. A dedicated husband and father, Isaac worked tirelessly to support his family. Like many immigrants, he worked seven days a week for nearly 30 years: Monday through Saturday at John Crane Packing Company, Morton Grove, Ill., and Sunday as a pastor for his congregation of Korean immigrants.
Isaac especially was close with his youngest child, Sung-In, a son with special needs. Inseparable best buddies, they played basketball together every morning for about 15 years until Sung-In’s health began to decline. They were a morning fixture in many parks in Fort Atkinson.
Because he was the primary caregiver for Sung-In for many years, Isaac was determined to stay as cognitively and physically fit as possible. To keep his mind agile, Isaac read books for several hours every day, especially the Bible and theology texts. He also wrote dozens of articles for Korean Christian journals and published in the last few years of his life two books chronicling his faith journey.
To keep his body strong, he exercised every morning. He could be spotted, even during the frosty winter months, kicking soccer balls at Jones Park or Ralph Park in Fort Atkinson. He was an active participant of the Silver Sneakers fitness program at Blackhawk Fitness Center, Fort Atkinson. One of the most senior participants, he rarely missed a workout in eight years, and served as a role model and inspiration to others in the program. He, in turn, greatly appreciated the kindness of his Silver Sneakers friends.
Isaac was able to keep a promise he made to himself to continue caregiving for his son, even after Sung-In’s declining cognitive function had made caring for him at home impossible. Even though Sung-In had been moved to a group home 25 miles from Fort Atkinson, Isaac, in his mid-80s, drove three days a week for over four years to feed and check in on his precious son. Isaac’s love for and devotion to Sung-In was boundless. When Sung-In passed away in March 2020, Isaac was deeply pained but also grateful that he had been able to fulfill his obligations as a father.
In his retirement years, Isaac also derived great joy in maintaining regular phone contact with his former church members and old friends in Chicago, southern Illinois, other parts of the U.S. and Korea. He viewed this activity as an extension of his ministry. He routinely drove to Chicago to participate in the meetings of the Fellowship of the Retired Korean Ministers in Greater Chicago.
In the last years of his life, Isaac attended the Fellowship Baptist Church in Watertown. He was grateful for the warmth and kindness of the pastor and congregation.
He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Michael), with whom he resided in Fort Atkinson; a son, Peter (Angela); a sister, Chun-Ye Kim; two brothers, Yo Suk (Julia) Kim and Hui Suk (Moonok) Kim; three brothers-in-law, Sang Hee (Myung Ja) Han, Daniel Kyung Sup (Young Mi) Han and Joseph Hyo Sup (Susan Soon) Han; a granddaughter, Heather; and many nieces and nephews. He particularly was grateful to his siblings, his brothers-in-law, his niece Hi Young (Im) Hong and his grand-niece Sook Hee Kim for their many expressions of love and caring — their phone calls, visits, care packages — in the last months of his life.
The family also is grateful to the dedicated staff at Claridge Healthcare Center, Lake Bluff, Ill., where he resided for the last several months.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Young Ja; his son, Sung-In; his parents, Jung-soon and Mong-la; two sisters, Soh-ah and Shin-ja ; and a brother, Woo-suk.
Due to the current travel and gathering restrictions, a joint memorial service will be held for Isaac and Sung-In at a later date.
Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown is assisting the family.
