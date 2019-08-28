J.W. “Bill” Ellsworth, 99, formerly of Fort Atkinson, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
The family celebration of life memorial will be held at Integrity Celebrations, 2780 Brown Lake Drive, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bill’s name to: Racine Habitat for Humanity, 1501 Villa St., Racine, WI 53403.
For a full obituary, please see Daniels Family Funeral Home and Crematory website:
