Jack H. Blodgett

January 8, 1932 - March 24, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - The strong and kind spirit that we knew as Jack Herbert Blodgett flew off into the universe on the evening of March 24, 2023. The options for his next adventure are unlimited.
Born in Highmore, South Dakota, in 1932, Jack came to Fort Atkinson when he was 4 years old and was welcomed into the home of Ted and Muriel Blodgett. At the formal adoption proceedings, the judge asked Jack if he wanted to live permanently with these two people. Jack said he "thought that would be just fine." Thus began a lifelong love affair with the Blodgett family, Muriel's Armstrong family, and all things Fort Atkinson and Wisconsin. Jack attended the then new Barrie Elementary School, broke his arm on the playground, and was lucky enough to have a brand new Roadmaster bicycle that he treasured. When he was old enough, he delivered papers for the Fort Daily News and the Jefferson County Daily Union. He pumped gas at a local gas station and helped his dad at egg processing plants and hatcheries. His best grades at school were in music and gym. He played football and baritone in the band. Jack dated many wonderful girls, but when a tall beauty from Evanston, Illinois moved to Fort in 1946, the scene was set. By their senior year, Joan Burns was the sole focus of Jack's romantic attentions. After graduation from Fort High in 1950, Jack headed to Milton College and Joan to UW-Madison. She came home after one semester, and they were married August 30, 1952. A year later, their first child was born - Theodore Charles. Jack graduated from Milton in 1954 and that fall, he and his father bought the Hoffman Feed Mill on Madison Avenue in Fort Atkinson. A second child - Constance Ann - was born in 1955. The Blodgett Milling Co. thrived, and ground was broken for a new mill on Hwy 26 south of town. But before the new mill was completed, fire destroyed the old mill as well as the adjoining Hoffman Lumber Company. The community rallied around the Blodgetts, and business resumed just a few months later at the new location.
The whole family was engaged in Blodgett Milling Co., serving the farming community of Jefferson County for many years. But as agriculture changed, the feed business faded, and Blodgett's expanded the breadth of their pet food and supply goods and added a garden center. Jack's father passed, followed by his Uncle Stuart; Joan left the business to pursue a new career. Then, in 1988, Lauri Latsch joined the business and 12 years later became Jack's business partner. Together they grew the business into what we now know as the Blodgett Garden Center. Jack was active in the business well into his 80s and knew that things were in good hands under Lauri's steady guidance.
Jack loved to hunt ducks, geese and deer. He coached the Daily Union Little League team making sure that every team member had equal playing time. He taught Sunday School at the Congregational Church and served two terms as Church Moderator. Jack and Joan took great pride in supporting their children in their many activities and took their turn leading the Fort High School Band Boosters. A special treat was hosting AFS student Relindes Fonseca from Brazil in 1972-73. Jack always had a boat and spent many happy hours swimming, water skiing and enjoying the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong with friends and family. His home on the river was his pride and joy. He and Joan transformed the old house into a place of beauty - inside and out. Their grandchildren and great grandchildren think of Grandpa's home as something out of a Disney movie!
Jack loved life. He especially enjoyed sports, dogs, hunting, skating, cars, and travel. He was a creative soul. While he loved tradition and the stability his of family and home on the river, he was always well informed and engaged with the future. He was perpetually interested in new ideas. He loved art (a huge fan of the Blackhawk Artists), music, history, plants, landscaping, birds, holidays, telling stories, sharing blooms from his garden, and making things beautiful. And he loved people, especially his family, those he worked with at the Garden Center, and the many customers and neighbors who became dear friends over the years. He had a special way of communicating love and confidence in each person who came to know him. His hugs are renowned!
Jack and Joan celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2002. Joan later developed Alzheimer's Disease, and Jack cared for her at home with the assistance of friend Jeannie Patrick. Joan passed in 2008 and Jack's final chapter began. He remained active at the Garden Center and was instrumental in rebuilding after fire once again struck the business in 2010. He volunteered at the Hoard Museum, began new friendships, and traveled widely, including a trip to Dawson Creek, Yukon Territory to the spot in Canada where his father was born in 1901. He wrote poetry, gardened up a storm and spent many hours contemplating the Rock River, gardens and birds from his outdoor patio and large picture windows overlooking the river.
Jack is survived by his son Ted (Donna), Selma, Indiana, and daughter Connie Beam (David), Sun Prairie; sister Ila Mae Melotte, Waukesha; grandchildren Ben Blodgett, Madison; Megan Minnick (Stanley), Madison; David Blodgett (Meghan), Madison; Katy Beam (Justin Woodward), Madison; and Laura Ingersoll (Benn), Windsor; and great grandchildren Elwood, Leo and Joan Minnick; Max Woodward; Elinor and Claire Ingersoll; and Sam and Edith Blodgett; many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews; and especially his dear friend Barbara Lorman.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ted and Muriel; wife, Joan; brother, Chuck Schaefer; and sister Betty Williams.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers and staff from Transitions At Home and the Rainbow Hospice Team for the loving service they provided over the past nine months. A very special thanks to Lauri Latsch, Beth Gore and John Mellage, and Jack's many friends who brought him much joy with their regular visits.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held 1-4 pm at the Blodgett Garden Center on June 25. Memorial gifts can be directed to the Fort Atkinson Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538; the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Beautification Fund, 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538; or a charity of your choice. The Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family:
