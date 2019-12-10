Jack W. Mays, 85, of Fort Atkinson, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
Jack was born on April 26, 1934, in Hot Springs, Ark., son of the late Walter and Minnie Mays.
He married Jane Birkrem on Dec. 28, 1989.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jane Mays of Fort Atkinson, and son, John Mays of Beloit.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Mays; and sister, Seelee Hamilton.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
