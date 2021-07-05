July 15, 1998 - July 1, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Jacob Anthony Branaman passed away unexpectantly on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was 22 years old.
Jacob was born on July 15, 1998 in Camp LeJeune, NC. He graduated High School in 2017 and had worked at Clasen Quality Chocolate for a few years.
Jacob loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest passion was riding his motorcycle with his buddies. Jacob was truly a good friend, an awesome brother and a cherished son. When Jacob loved you, he loved you hard.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and MarieAnne; siblings Georgia, Tommy, Max, Pete, Abby and Sadie; and Canadian grandmother, Buma.
He is preceded in death by his southern grandma and grandpa and his Canadian grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday,
July 9, 2021 at 11:00am at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, East Church Street, Jefferson WI. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Avenue, Fort Atkinson, WI.
