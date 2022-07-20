Fort Atkinson, WI - James A. Fetterer, 64 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home.
James was born May 11, 1958, in Valparaiso, IN, the son of Richard and Marjorie (Nelson) Fetterer. His family traveled as his father pursued his education, and the family moved from Indiana to Missouri and finally to Iowa. After graduating from Shenandoah High School in 1976, James began a career in the US Air Force where he climbed the ranks to Chief Master Sargent and spent over 20 years in service to his country. After retiring he became a car fanatic, whether it was working on cars or going to car shows. James owned a Ford Mustang that he took to shows when he was able to. In his free time, he enjoyed computers and technology, going hunting, and spending time at the shooting range. James was a good brother who wore his heart on his sleeve, and he cared deeply for those who were close to him, especially his family. James was a wonderful and brilliant man and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
James is survived by his mother Marjorie Fetterer of Carroll, IA; siblings Richard "Rick" (DeeAnn) Fetterer of Naples, FL, and Kathy John of Eden Prairie, MN; and step-grandson Marcus Wagner. James is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
James is preceded in death by his father, son Jonathon Fetterer, and another son in infancy.
An Open House will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 3:15 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Jefferson.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.