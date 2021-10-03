James A. "Jim" Kreklow

Jefferson, WI - JAMES "JIM A. KREKLOW, 63 of Jefferson passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
He was born on December 5, 1957, in Edgerton, WI to Willard and Janet (Janke) Kreklow. Jim married Vickie Varah on April 9, 1988, at the family home in the Town of Koshkonong. Jim worked as a Transportation Specialist for St. Coletta of Wisconsin for the past 15 years prior to his retirement. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers and NASCAR. He even worked at the Jefferson Speedway on the Pit Crew Jim was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
He is survived by his wife Vickie Kreklow of Jefferson, children, Cory Kreklow of Appleton, Justin Kreklow of Jefferson, Madison Kreklow of Jefferson, Brantley Kreklow of Jefferson. Siblings, Sharon Endl of Jefferson, Ronald (Terry) Kreklow of Jefferson, Thomas (Pat) Kreklow of Jefferson, Larry Kreklow (Maria Etim) of Milwaukee, Linda (Brendan) Fischer of Prescot AZ. Brother-in-law Jim Varah. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Along with his canine companions, Emma, Max, and Butterball. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tyler, brother-in-law Jerry Endl and in-laws Leonard and Marjorie Varah.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 6 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson, with the Rev. Bryan Salminen officiating; burial will follow in the Cold Spring cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Donations may be made to the family for expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.