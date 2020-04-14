James A. Messmer died peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020.
James was born in Fort Atkinson on Dec. 4, 1929, to Ida and Norman Messmer.
He grew up in Fort Atkinson until his senior year of high school when his family moved to Edgerton. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1948.
James joined the Navy, going through boot camp at Great Lakes and became an electrician on board ship.
He then worked for Creamery Package in Fort Atkinson as a tool and die maker, and continued to work for the company when it moved the plant to Lake Mills until he retired in 1994.
Jim married Joyce Everson on April 27, 1963, and they had three children.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying deer hunting and fishing.
He was a member of Busseyville Community Church.
Jim is survived by his children, Paul (Mary) Messmer, Peter Messmer and Patti (Joel) Templeton; grandchildren, Megan (Dusty) Tessman, Mason Messmer, Marshall Messmer and August Templeton and sister-in-law, Lois Lynch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; his sister, Margaret Doerr; brothers-in-law, Thomas Doerr, Clark Everson, Gary Everson, Leonard Lynch and James Lafferty; and sisters-in-law, Karon Everson, Faye Everson and Alice Lafferty.
He will be laid to rest in Busseyville Cemetery alongside his wife, Joyce.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
