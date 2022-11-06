James C. Wolf

September 1, 1942 - November 2, 2022
Johnson Creek, WI - James "Jim" C. Wolf, 80, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek with Rev. Dale Vlastnik officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
James Charles Wolf was born on September 1, 1942 to Eugene and Mildred (Keeser) Wolf in Watertown. He was a 1961 graduate of Johnson Creek High School.
He started out as a spirited firefighter in 1964, then became interim chief in 2013 and full-time chief in 2014. Jim was a part of the Johnson Creek Fire Department for 55 years. While he was dedicated to the fire department he also pursued a career at Ladish Malting Co. as a malt house supervisor in Jefferson Junction, WI for 25 years. During this time he took his talents and love of metal to open his own full-time business, Jim's Welding and Repair, which later became JWR.
In the late 1990s, Jim pursued a racing team sponsorship with JWR called Kin-X Motor Sports. This ended when he wanted to spend more time with his family. Jim was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek
Jim is survived by his wife Carol Wolf of Johnson Creek; daughter, Jessica (Chris) Nielsen of Lake Mills and their children: Kenzie, Madalyn, and Kayda; son, David (Kerrie) Wolf of Johnson Creek and their children: Natilee and Christopher; step-daughter, Gina Guehrer of Brooklyn, NY; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Nancy Wolf.
