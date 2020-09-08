DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, James Christian “Red Dog” Robinson, 87, of Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by the loving presence of family.
James was born on March 24, 1933, in Cook County Hospital, in Chicago, to Alfred and Alma (Jensen) Robinson.
James entered the United States Navy and served on the destroyer USS Purdy. He often talked about these adventures.
He worked at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson, Wis., for 35 years. There he helped organize the union and was the first union president.
He and his family resided in Cambridge, Wis., until 1992 when they moved to Ocala, Fla. In 2000 they moved to Daytona Beach.
James enjoyed playing shuffleboard, fishing and NASCAR. He was a member of the Fraternity of Eagles in Ormond Beach Local 3800 and a “Friend” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Daytona Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth “Betty”; his daughter, Linda; his son, Randy (Denise); granddaughter, Valerie (Jerimiah); grandson, Ryan (Katelynn); grandson, Cory (Liz); step-granddaughters, Sadie, Kate, Nicole and Kimberly; and over a dozen wonderful great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Alma; his sister, Ruth; his son, Ronny; and his grandson, Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations toward a memorial in his name at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Local 3800, Ormond Beach.
