Lake Mills, WI - James D. Oertel, 72, Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born on July 1, 1950, in LaCrosse, WI, the son of the late Erhardt and Viola (Hass) Oertel.
In 1968, he graduated from LaCrosse High School and later earned his degree in Education from UW-LaCrosse in 1972.
On August 25, 1973, he married the former Elizabeth A. Krupp.
Jim had been the Lake Mills High School Director of Bands for 31 years, retiring in 2011, and was instrumental in making the program what it is today.
He was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
He enjoyed golfing, coaching soccer, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth; three sons, Benjamin (Jessica) Oertel, Michael (Christina) Oertel, Joshua (Megan) Oertel; nine grandchildren; one brother, Bob (Sandy) Oertel; two sisters-in-law, Dianne Oertel, Gertrude Oertel; other relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Oertel and Dave Oertel.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends are welcome to gather at the church after 4 p.m. on Friday until the time of services.
If you wish to attend virtually, please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page at service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills High School Music Department or the Lake Mills High School Soccer Program.
