JEFFERSON — James “Duffy” G. Dickhoff, 87, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1932, in Jefferson, to Herman and Frances (Kramer) Dickhoff.
Duffy served in the United States Navy from 1951-55 during the Korean War.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with his degree in teaching.
He married Nancy Kirby on Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha.
Duffy taught history/economics, and also coached basketball and golf at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Ill. for 18 years. He then owned and operated Duff’s Liquor Store in Jefferson for 16 years.
Duffy also bartended at Sparky’s, Butch’s and Towne Inn for over 35 years.
He enjoyed music, golfing, woodworking, fishing, handyman jobs and helping others. He also supported the Jefferson Teeners and Jefferson Blue Devils.
Duffy was a member of the Endl Gruennert Post 3589 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dickhoff of Jefferson; daughters, Laurie (Scott) Feldschneider of Jefferson, Julie Conroy of Boise, Idaho, and James (Jennifer) Dickhoff of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Nicole (Bryan) Allen, Ian Feldschneider, Riley Feldschneider and Isabelle Dickhoff; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Jack Allen; many nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Dickhoff in infancy, and Walton Dickhoff; sisters, Ruth Connelly, Rose Nuedling and Dorothy Stengel; and granddaughter, Katherine Mae Feldschneider.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Military honors will follow the Mass at the church.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson is assisting with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.