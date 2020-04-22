JEFFERSON — James E. Brey, 90, of Jefferson, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Lilac Springs, surrounded by his daughters.
James was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Hillsboro, the son of the late William and Perle (Harris) Berdt.
In 1947, he graduated from Ontario High School, and in 1958 he earned his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Jim married the former Jean Spink on July 1, 1959. She died on Dec. 11, 2017.
He founded and operated Aztalan Engineering from 1978 to 2014.
During the Korean War, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Senior Army Aviator, retiring as a highly decorated Major, then later served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 25 years.
Jim was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Lake Mills, the Clarence Bean-Warren George Post 67 of the American Legion in Lake Mills, the Lake Mills Rotary, Ducks Unlimited and the Milford Hills Hunt Club.
Survivors include his three daughters, Mary Ostrander, Linda (Jeff) Glendon and Elizabeth Brey; five grandchildren, Leslie (Ryan) Brey Johnson, Leah (Jon) Brey Fratzke, Morgan Ostrander, Melissa (fiancée, Alissa Straub) Laasch and Rebecca Glendon; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Flood, Jenna Flood, Evan Fratzke, Keira Johnson, Ava Johnson, Evelyn Ostrander and Ethan Ostrander; two sisters, Jean Gausman and Carol (Jay) Buswell; one sister-in-law, Nancy Brey; other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Russell Gausman; brother, Earl “Sonny” Brey; his stepmother, Delores “Dee” Berdt, and numerous Labs named Beau.
A special Thank You to the staff of Lilac Springs for their loving care of Jim and his family.
Due to current pandemic, private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Rotary, Humane Society of Jefferson County or to Rainbow Hospice Care.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
