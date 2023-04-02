James E. "Jim" Jorgenson

November 7, 1959 - March 28, 2023
Bellevue, WI - James "Jim" E. Jorgenson, 63, Bellevue, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after a short illness. He was born November 7, 1959, in Oconomowoc, WI to Charles and Bernice Jorgenson.
November 7, 1959 - March 28, 2023
Bellevue, WI - James "Jim" E. Jorgenson, 63, Bellevue, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after a short illness. He was born November 7, 1959, in Oconomowoc, WI to Charles and Bernice Jorgenson.
Jim graduated from Oconomowoc High School, Class of 1977. He married Connie Meyer on December 20, 2013 in Fort Atkinson. Jim was the owner of Jorgenson Press and worked for more than 30 years servicing printing equipment and providing technical services. Jim did most of his work in the Midwest but occasionally found himself on a faraway job. Jim was working in China when he witnessed the unrest surrounding Tiananmen Square in 1989 and never forgot those events or his necessary rapid departure. As if that wasn't historic enough, his flight home experienced an abrupt altitude drop injuring some passengers and resulted in him being quoted in a New York Times story about the incident. In Fort Atkinson, Jim and his business partner, Mark Cook, ran Bent Kettle Brewing Company and Taproom serving up K'paui Coconut Porter and Insolence IPA among other imaginative brews. His favorite place in the world was his 50 acres of heaven on earth located in Waushara County. Jim loved reading, golfing, the daily escapades of his cats Coalby and Lasso, playing Sheepshead with lifelong friends and Skip-Bo with his mom, siblings, nieces and nephews and recently with the grandkids. He worked hard to teach his granddaughter Ruby the value of losing gracefully. His gift was the ability to fix anything and everything. There wasn't a mechanical issue he couldn't resolve.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; stepchildren, David Meyer, Meredith Meyer; step-grandchildren, Zion and Ruby Meyer; siblings, John (Mimi) Jorgenson, Debra (Tony) Skrzecz, Carolyn (Ron) Motley; sisters-in-law, Julie (Dale) Schmeling, Shari (Pete) DeWind; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice and his younger brother, Mark Jorgenson.
Friends and family will gather at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S Henry St., from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5; Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Hatch officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Memorial donations can be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church or Brown County Humane Society.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.