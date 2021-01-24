September 14, 1947 - January 20, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - James Edwin Olsen completed this life's journey Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, at his home, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born September 14, 1947 to Francis A. and Betty J. (Wiley) Olsen in Fort Atkinson, WI. Jim grew up and attended elementary and high schools in Whitewater, WI, graduating in 1965.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1968. He then joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes for one year following his military service.
Jim attended the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, and went on to further his education with a degree in Fluid Power Technology, graduating June, 1972, from Kenosha Technical Institute (now Gateway Technical College) in Kenosha, WI.
On January 6, 1973, he married Diane Heinle in Elkhorn, WI.
Jim retired from HUSCO International, Waukesha, WI, after 42 1/2 years as a hydraulic Senior Project Engineer/Account Manager, Industrial Products Division, a career he truly loved, designing and "finding decoder rings" for problem solving both in the office and on customers' sights, and he was dedicated to. His employment took him to all parts of the USA, Canada, Japan, China, and South Korea.
Jim had a strong work ethic, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with new hires and co-workers, especially when called upon to teach basic hydraulics, with a passion and ease that others readily understood and absorbed, like the hydraulic oil that seemed to flow through his own veins.
In his retirement, Jim enjoyed collecting antique walk behind plows, attending auctions, estate and yard sales, along with his previous past-times of fishing, woodworking, repairing small equipment that he always seemed to discover and then find someone who needed it, being a fearless handyman fixer at home, awaiting his next homemade "delicious" meal, searching for the perfect fish fry, watching the Green Bay Packers, and often begrudgingly - yet ever the victorious the Scrabble opponent when challenged to the game to humor his bride.
Jim is survived by Di, his wife of 48 years, many dear relatives, treasured friends, some wonderful neighbors, and fond former colleagues and coworkers.
Both Jim and Diane, "Team Olsen", will be eternally grateful to all of the doctors and staff at Aurora Medical Center - Summit, Doctors Adam Siegel and Ellen Ziaga and their Oncology and Radiology teams at The Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for the compassionate treatments Jim received, the Aurora at Home Hospice "Metro Team", and our cherished loved ones for their constant prayers and loving support.
To honor Jim, please toast him with an old-fashioned - with olives, help your neighbors blow snow (and always remember to clean out the fire hydrants!), take a kid fishing, and truly treasure the gift of time.
Godspeed.
In lieu of floral gifts, kindly consider a donation to either:
Western Lakes Fire Department - drone equipment fund, the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, and/or Aurora at Home Hospice/Aurora Ziber Family Hospice.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, private services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home. Private interment will follow.
