James F. "Yukon Jack" Mecikalski

May 8, 1942 - November 26, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Yukon Jack AKA James F. Mecikalski, formerly of Jefferson, WI, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. Yukon, as he was known to his friends, was born on May 8, 1942, to Roman & Eveylyne (Fernholz) Mecikalski in Watertown, WI. He was a 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School.
He began his career with Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, working out of the Eau Claire Garage as a lineman in June of 1960. Placing poles and stringing wire. On March 4th, 1961, Jim married Joyce Neumann in Dubuque, IA.
In October of 1961 Yukon was transferred to Madison where he became a cable splicer and District Engineer. In 1968 he was transferred to Ashland, WI to engineer the laying of submarine cable running from Bayfield, WI, under water to Madeline Island. Once that was accomplished, he was transferred to Green Bay, WI. He eventually took a position as a sales representative for AT&T Network Systems out of Milwaukee. In 1990, Yukon was offered his retirement at the age of 47 and moved to his cottage in Eagle River.
He immediately began his Yukon Jack Outfitters and Serene Shores business ventures. These businesses thrived until final retirement in 2019, He was actively involved in the Eagle River Guides Assoc. and various activities, some being constructing the various ice castles. Making maple syrup,
Fishing, hunting, trapping, trapshooting , numerous trips to Canada were lifelong hobbies. Sadly, due to his onset of dementia, he had to give up on these activities. In his last days, Yukon enjoyed working on word-search puzzles.
Yukon is survived by his wife, Joyce, of almost 60 years; daughters, Julie Mecikalski, of Hustler, WI and Jane Lyons (Mark) of Fitchburg, WI; son, Jeffery (Kristi) Mecikalski of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Brent & Ryan Mecikalski, Taylor and Garrett Lyons and Cole and Nora Mecikalski, Eau Claire. He is further survived by a brother, David (Marion)Mecikalski, Chippewa Falls, WI; brother-in-law, Doug Neumann, Madison; and nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Joel Mecikalski (2015) and Brent Mecikalski I (1962).
Yukon will be cremated, as were his wishes. Due to Covid, there is no service planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to ERRA (Eagle River Recreation Assn) c/o Save the Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.