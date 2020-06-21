James Henry Lemke entered the Throne Room of God on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 59.
James was the loving husband of Nedra Jan (Anderson), for 38 years; proud father of Joseph Lemke, Jennifer (Walter) Majewski, Amanda (Jacob) Waterworth, Jacob Lemke and Joshua (fiancée Marina Fanciullo) Lemke; devoted papa of William Waterworth, Noah Waterworth and Baby Waterworth due in December; son of Martin (the late Carol) Lemke and the late Florence (the late Bill) Richardson; brother of Dan (Janelle) Lemke, Jackie (Paul) Schwemmer, Sarah (Dennis) Baumann and the late Gary Lemke. He also was loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his family at Faith Community Church.
Jim left this world far too early in our eyes, yet we know he had accomplished God’s work in the years he was here.
Some of Jim’s accomplishments include founding J-N-L Wrought Iron and Power Gate Opener Systems. These businesses not only provided for his family, but gave employment to others in the community and provided for those families.
He ran many marathons and ultramarathons across the United States, always being crewed and cheered on by Nedra. His many races include the Boston Marathon and being one of the 2016 finishers of the Gnarly Bandit Series (Google that…it’s crazy).
Nedra was his wife, but also his best friend and partner in everything. They were active members of Faith Community Church, leaders of the church’s Youth Ministry, and helped lead many of the church’s annual mission trips to Lithuania.
They touched so many lives throughout the years. The family has heard so many people talk about the difference Jim and Nedra made in their lives. They lived out their faith in Christ and their love to one another, and taught others to do the same.
Their legacy on Earth is great; their inheritance in Heaven is so much greater. Jim lived his faith publicly. So many people have one of his wrought iron leaves on their key chain, and the story that he would tell as he made them in their hearts.
He never missed an opportunity to pray with someone and always started each prayer by stating that “we are going to the Throne Room of God” where he will now be for eternity…telling his dad jokes and asking the Saints to pull his finger.
Visitation at will be at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, on Friday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, W7629 Cemetery Lane, Fort Atkinson.
The service also will be live-streamed on the church’s website and the funeral home’s website. Please go to those pages on Saturday for the link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Faith Community Church’s Youth Ministry program. The family is requesting that guests attending the service bring and wear their own facemasks.
Also, as an “entrance fee” please bring a photo of Jim and Nedra for the family, if possible. It has been great to see so many photos posted on social media the past few days, and we want as many photos as possible of them.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call (414) 464-4640.
Cards to the family can be sent to Krause Funeral Home at 9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222.
