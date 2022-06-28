August 8, 1927 - June 22, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - James Herman Weiss born August 8, 1927. Passed away surrounded by family on June 22, 2022.
As Jim stated many times, he lived a good life. He shared it with his childhood sweetheart Ann (Onnie) and felt fortunate to live it all in Fort Atkinson.
Many people in Fort had the opportunity to know Jim, whether it was during his career in the dairy industry running Edgewater Stock Farm, or his years in real estate where he was able to help families establish themselves in the town he was so proud of.
During his lifetime he taught his family the importance of giving back and participated in Lion's Club events, Chamber of Commerce and volunteered at the Hoard Museum.
He served on the board of Premier Bank and was recognized by the Fort Chamber of Commerce for his civic accomplishments.
Different people will remember Jim for different reasons but all that knew him will remember his big heart, patience and humor. There was always a twinkle in his eye and he was great at making people laugh. He could also laugh at himself. Laughter was a key to his long life and his relationship to Ann. He loved his family above all else and they loved him. They all felt so fortunate to have him in their lives.
Jim graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and began his studies at UW Madison before joining the army. After his service was complete he returned to Fort and married Ann Dexheimer. They lived in Madison while he completed his degree in Dairy Husbandry.
Jim managed Edgewater Stock Farm and grew its reputation as a successful innovator in the dairy industry. He sold the herd in 1965 and continued his education, this time in the field of real estate.
With Ann (Onnie) by his side, he raised three children and enjoyed a successful career in real estate. In his free time, he and Onnie enjoyed golf at the Mounds, travel and time at their Clear Lake cottage. Jim loved sports and was a loyal fan of the Badgers and Packers.
Jim is survived by his wife Ann Weiss, three children Sandy (David) Street, Nancy (Russell) Putnam & James (Robin) Weiss, grandchildren Elizabeth (Brian) Dillon, Jeffrey (Brittney) Street, Carly Weiss and step-grandchild Andy Putnam, and great-grandchildren Anna, James and Daniel Dillon.
Jim is preceded in death by his brother Howard Weiss, his nephew William Weiss and his grandson Christopher Street.
Thank you for having Jim and Onnie in your thoughts and prayers. The family thanks the aides at Reena Senior Living for their kind, sincere care of Jim in his final days. And thank you to Rainbow Hospice for leading the family through this end of life journey.
Memorials can be made to Hoard Historical Museum, Trinity Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice or a charity of your choice.
A visitation will take place at Dunlap Memorial Home on July 6th, from 9-11am. There will be a private family memorial service to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.