February 4, 2022
Denver, CO - James Blair Houghton (Jim) was an only child born December 11th, 1947 to Dorothy Ann Krusing Houghton and Malcolm Everett Houghton in Jefferson county, Wisconsin. Jim died suddenly, of natural causes, at Swedish Medical Center in Denver, CO, February 4th, 2022.
Jim grew up in Mount Morris and Bensenville, Illinois where he graduated from Fenton High School. After High School, Jim attended the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle, where, after an interruption by a US Army enlistment, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors and High Distinction in Design, June 9th, 1974.
James Houghton enlisted in the US Army during the VietNam War, August 13, 1969. He had a low draft number. Jim actively served mostly in Korea and received an Honorable Discharge May 4, 1971.
After the Army, Jim attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, Washington where he earned the degree of Master of Arts, August 15th, 1975.
Jim was an only child, had distant unknown relatives, was divorced, and had no children. However, Jim was devoted to his dogs, particularly Dusty, then Buddy, and most recently Harry who Jim previously assured will live out his life with trusted family and dog friends.
Most of Jim's adult life was spent in Denver, Colorado since about 1975, where he lived happily and efficiently with dogs, his creative and technical projects, and friends including: Linda Wilson and family, Bob Nickels, Tom and Meg Brock, Todd, caring neighbors, Steve Hoeben and all Jim's camera repair friends who kept in touch over the years.
As an Artist and a Technician, Jim worked as a photography teacher at Colorado Institute of Art. Later he worked as a talented camera repair technician at Rocky Mountain Camera Repair and Mike's Cameras for many years. Jim also considered his cars as art and restored several cars including Karmann Ghia's, Saab's, and his favorite Alpha Romeo's. He visited Italy to get more connected with the homeland of his favorite cars and take in the Italian art culture.
Jim was in concert band all four years in High School and loved to compose his own music. He played several instruments, mostly self-taught, and enjoyed synthesized music plus an eclectic variety of other types of music.
Tragically, it was necessary for Jim's second leg amputation almost five years ago. Jim never, ever asked for help, even as a double amputee. He had a quick wit and never missed an opportunity to joke about his condition. His subtle humor delighted friends. Jim once described himself as an observer. He seemed to be fine with being alone. He was self-reliant, independent and determined to walk his dog, Harry, again. His friends have described James Blair Houghton as: a good guy, courageous, independent, self-taught, self-sufficient, self-reliant, gentle, determined, smart, amicable, genuinely nice, curious by nature, the kind of friend who would be there for you without ever asking.
