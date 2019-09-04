James J. Palenik, 77, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center with family and friends at his side.
James was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Chicago, son of the late John and Josephine (Rusnak) Palenik.
James is survived by his children, Lora (Randall) Jung of Fort Atkinson and Karen Otto of Fremont; grandchildren, Nathan McAllister and Olivia Jung, both of Fort Atkinson, Audra Otto of Fremont, Eric Jensen of Fort Atkinson and Melissa Jensen; and special friend and companion, Hilda Carl of Fort Atkinson.
Following his wishes, no service will be held.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
