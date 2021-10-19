James "Jim" McVeigh

Whitewater, WI - James Roland "Jim" McVeigh, 92 of Whitewater passed away on October 16, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Jim was born on March 13, 1929 to the late John and Anna Frances (O'Bryan) McVeigh in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from East Troy High School in 1947. On April 15, 1950 Jim married Joan Smart at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle, WI. Jim and Joan raised their 7 children in Eagle, WI before moving to Palmyra where they lived for 44 years. He worked at Waukesha Motors as a machinist for 29 years until retirement. Jim's enjoyments included RV camping, golfing, and hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, his model railroading hobby and was an avid Packer and Badger fan. Jim was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Deborah) McVeigh, Denver, CO, Thomas (Patricia Scott) McVeigh, Smithville, MO, James (Linda) McVeigh, Palmyra, Timothy McVeigh, Palmyra, Margaret (David) Fargo, La Crosse, WI, Daniel McVeigh, Janesville, WI, Richard McVeigh, Fort Atkinson, WI; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Mary Ellen McVeigh. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan; three brothers, Jack McVeigh, William McVeigh, Robert McVeigh; and two sisters, Margaret Masi, and Anna Maude Reek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190 or may be attended virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5331452566. Burial will follow at the Oak Knoll Cemetery, Eagle, WI. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 9:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice, Jefferson, WI.
