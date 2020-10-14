August 16, 1944 - October 8, 2020
Jefferson, WI - JAMES L. "JIM" MEAD passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on August 16, 1944 in Ladysmith, WI to Earl and Julia (Mickalunas) Mead. James married Evelyn "Eve" Osborn at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran in Deerfield on February 25, 1984.
James worked at Wisconsin School Services as a supervisor for many years, also at Centrifugal Industries in Lake Mills and Watertown. He worked at Madison Kipp Corp while he started his own business Jim's Sharpening and Locksmith Shop in Jefferson with his wife Evelyn "Eve" which he operated until the time of his passing. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. He was a kind soul and a hard worker, he was a loving husband and good dad to his step children. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Eve of Jefferson.
Step-daughters Nancy Osborn-Hicks of Madison, Michelle Lang of Madison and Cherie Lang-Jess of Jefferson. He is also survived by a sister, Jean Roberts of Colorado and brother, John (Jan) Mead of Bruce, WI. Nephews; Jeremy Mead, Brandon Mead, Nieces; Julie Roberts, and Bev Roberts. Three biological daughters; Keli, Kim, Kristen, and many nieces and nephews
Sister in law Beverly Beemer, Janet Noble, Phyllis Neisen, Ramona Palzill,
Nephew Ray Osborn. Nieces Rosa and Julie. Brother in law; Bill (Shirley) Keifer, Tom Osborn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Mead and step-son, Jeffrey Osborn-Lang, step granddaughter Jessica Hicks and brothers in law; Charlie Beemer, Jim Noble, David Neisen, Ken Palzsill, and a step sister Mavis Leitske
Per his request, services will be private.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
