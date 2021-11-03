Fort Atkinson, WI - James Morris Bradley, 78 Fort Atkinson passed away at his home on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Jim was born on June 2, 1943 in Racine, WI to Morris and Phyllis (Benett) Bradley. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1962 and from the University of Wisconsin in the short course program. Jim married Constance Klement on June 19, 1971 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson. He was employed at Nasco in Fort Atkinson and was an active farmer with Connie, raising beef cattle and working with their horses. He was an active member of the St. Paul's Fort Atkinson men's club and the Walworth County Boots and Saddle Club. He also enjoyed traveling around the United States visiting family.
He is survived by his brothers: Jerry (Lynda) Bradley, Corinth, TX, Edward (Maggie) Bradley, Fort Collins, CO, Norman (Kay) Bradley, Fort Atkinson; sister-in-law, Lynn Massman Fort Atkinson; brother-in-law, Brad Klement, Jackson, TN, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow at the Hebron Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
