James N. "Jim" Peterson

July 14, 1935 - August 7, 2022

Jefferson, WI - JAMES "JIM" N. PETERSON, age 87, of Jefferson, passed at his home on Sunday August 7, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1935, to Norman and Zita (Aumann) Peterson. Jim served in the National Guard for 7 years. He married Donna Polinske on August 2, 1958, she preceded him in death on May 5, 2019. Jim worked at Stoppenbach Meats for 40+ years retiring in 1995 and was a real estate agent for Hoffer Reality in Watertown for many years. He loved his cars and was a member of the Collectables Club. He enjoyed woodworking and could fix or build just about anything. Jim also loved his horses which was a passion that he shared with his niece Sarah Healey. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic church in Jefferson.

